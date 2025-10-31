SIT report into Zubeen Garg death by Dec 17, will reveal many unknown facts: Himanta Biswa Sarma

SILCHAR: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said the Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up to probe the death of singer-actor Zubeen Garg has received the latest autopsy and toxicology reports from Singapore and would submit its detailed probe into the case by December 17. Fans of late singer and actor Zubeen Garg watch his final film 'Roi Roi Binale' in a movie theatre in Guwahati on Friday (PTI)

“They (SIT) will present a larger picture of the incident, and we’ll share detailed information with the public. Many unknown facts will come to light,” Sarma said, declaring that he stood by his statement that Zubeen was murdered.

“Many people, including opposition leaders, asked how I knew. But they should understand, I am the home minister of this state. If a chief minister calls it a murder, there must be something behind it,” he said.

He added that the SIT has gathered substantial evidence, and justice will be served. “Writing Justice for Zubeen on social media won’t help the investigation. Our team is working hard, the people of Assam should have patience,” Sarma said.

Zubeen Garg died in Singapore on September 19. The initial findings by the Singapore Police indicated that the singer died of drowning.

However, the Assam Police registered a murder case and arrested seven individuals, including Zubeen’s cousin, a senior Assam Police officer.

Zubeen’s body was brought back to Assam on September 21. Before his cremation on September 29, another postmortem was conducted at the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

The singer’s viscera samples were sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in New Delhi to determine if poison was involved. The family received the report on October 10. According to SIT chief Special DGP Munna Prasad Gupta, the report was forwarded to GMCH for further analysis, but its contents have not been made public due to the ongoing investigation.

Sarma also criticised opposition leaders for politicising the singer’s death. “They are fake Anuragi (admirers) using the tragedy for political mileage. The SIT is working tirelessly to bring out the truth. Those who doubt should wait till December 17, I can guarantee they’ll change their statements,” he said.