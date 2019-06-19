SIT requests red corner notice against IMA chief

The special investigation team (SIT) probing the multi-crore I Monetary Advisory (IMA) investment fraud in Karnataka has written to the Central Bureau of Investigation asking it to issue a “red corner notice” against IMA founder Mohammed Mansoor Khan.

Khan, who has been untraceable since June 8, is believed to have fled the country. An audio clip purportedly containing a suicide note of Khan was circulated on social media last week, sparking panic among people who had invested money in the Islamic financial organisation that has gone bust.

“We have written to the CBI... to seek Interpol’s help for issuing a red corner notice against Khan. We are as yet unsure where Khan might have fled to,” a senior official of the SIT said on the condition of anonymity.

A red corner notice is a request to law enforcement agencies worldwide to arrest a person. However, it is not an international arrest warrant.

Over 35,000 complaints have been filed in the case by investors, the Karnataka police confirmed. IMA Jewels had promised partners returns of 14%-20% on their investments by trading in gold and silver. However, this payment had gradually reduced to 3% and was not paid after February, the police said.

The SIT has raided IMA offices in Bengaluru and Mansoor Khan’s last known residential addresses as well.

