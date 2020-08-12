e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 12, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / SIT to probe Bulandshahr topper’s death in accident

SIT to probe Bulandshahr topper’s death in accident

A four-member SIT of Uttar Pradesh police will probe the death of Sudeeksha Bhati.

india Updated: Aug 12, 2020 17:17 IST
HT Correspondent| Edited by Sabir Hussain
HT Correspondent| Edited by Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, Meerut
Sudeeksha Bhati died after the motorcycle on which she was riding pillion crashed into another bike near Aurangabad town of Bulandshahr district on Monday.
Sudeeksha Bhati died after the motorcycle on which she was riding pillion crashed into another bike near Aurangabad town of Bulandshahr district on Monday. (Facebook/Sudeeksha Bhati)
         

The Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the death of student Sudeeksha Bhati in a road accident near Aurangabad town of Bulandshahr district on Monday.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) of Bulandshahr, S K Singh said that circle officer Deeksha would lead the SIT which includes two inspectors and a station house officer (SHO). “The SIT has been directed to probe the case from all angles,” he said.

Sudeeksha, who was from Dadri town in Gautam Buddha Nagar district, was a meritorious student who topped the district in Class 12 in 2018 and received scholarship to pursue further studies in the US. She had returned from the US in June due to the coronavirus pandemic and was due to depart on August 20 to rejoin her college.

She had gone to meet her maternal uncle in Bulandshahr with her brother Nigam Bhati when their motorbike rammed into another motorcycle moving ahead of them. Sudeeksha died on the spot and later her family members blamed the youths on the other motorcycle for harassing her on the road which led to the accident.

SSP Singh said that an extensive exercise was being carried out to identify the other bikes and the riders at the time of the accident. “We don’t have the complete number of the motorcycle and we are trying to locate all Bullet motorcycles in the area with the help of the regional transport office”, he said.

He, however, held the media responsible for giving undue hype to a “simple accident case”.

He said an eyewitness of the accident Hemant Sharma had told the police that the rider of a Bullet motorcycle braked to protect himself and his pillion rider from colliding with a milk tanker coming from the opposite side. Sudeeksha’s brother lost control over his bike and it rammed into the Bullet motorcycle.

Singh said that Sudheeksha’s brother used Hemant’s phone to inform his family in Noida about the accident and it was Hemant who informed the police. “But nobody seems interested in knowing the facts,” said Singh, adding that the SIT would bring out the truth by investigating the incident.

tags
top news
Imran Khan govt’s warning backfires, sends army chief to firefight in Saudi: Report
Imran Khan govt’s warning backfires, sends army chief to firefight in Saudi: Report
‘Miracle that am alive’: Karnataka Congress MLA describes attack, his escape
‘Miracle that am alive’: Karnataka Congress MLA describes attack, his escape
‘Nobody talks when farmers die’: Sharad Pawar on Sushant Singh Rajput case
‘Nobody talks when farmers die’: Sharad Pawar on Sushant Singh Rajput case
India can play a crucial role in easing global strategic reliance on China: British lawmaker
India can play a crucial role in easing global strategic reliance on China: British lawmaker
4 big reasons why Congress brought Sachin Pilot back into the fold
4 big reasons why Congress brought Sachin Pilot back into the fold
ASHA worker booked for giving water mixed with hand sanitiser to 10-month-old baby
ASHA worker booked for giving water mixed with hand sanitiser to 10-month-old baby
‘He’s off my Christmas list’: Broad reacts after father slaps fine
‘He’s off my Christmas list’: Broad reacts after father slaps fine
Bengaluru clashes: Watch how group of Muslim youth protected police station
Bengaluru clashes: Watch how group of Muslim youth protected police station
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 VaccinePM ModiSanjay DuttBengaluru ViolenceCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In