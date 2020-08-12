SIT to probe Bulandshahr topper’s death in accident

india

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 17:17 IST

The Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the death of student Sudeeksha Bhati in a road accident near Aurangabad town of Bulandshahr district on Monday.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) of Bulandshahr, S K Singh said that circle officer Deeksha would lead the SIT which includes two inspectors and a station house officer (SHO). “The SIT has been directed to probe the case from all angles,” he said.

Sudeeksha, who was from Dadri town in Gautam Buddha Nagar district, was a meritorious student who topped the district in Class 12 in 2018 and received scholarship to pursue further studies in the US. She had returned from the US in June due to the coronavirus pandemic and was due to depart on August 20 to rejoin her college.

She had gone to meet her maternal uncle in Bulandshahr with her brother Nigam Bhati when their motorbike rammed into another motorcycle moving ahead of them. Sudeeksha died on the spot and later her family members blamed the youths on the other motorcycle for harassing her on the road which led to the accident.

SSP Singh said that an extensive exercise was being carried out to identify the other bikes and the riders at the time of the accident. “We don’t have the complete number of the motorcycle and we are trying to locate all Bullet motorcycles in the area with the help of the regional transport office”, he said.

He, however, held the media responsible for giving undue hype to a “simple accident case”.

He said an eyewitness of the accident Hemant Sharma had told the police that the rider of a Bullet motorcycle braked to protect himself and his pillion rider from colliding with a milk tanker coming from the opposite side. Sudeeksha’s brother lost control over his bike and it rammed into the Bullet motorcycle.

Singh said that Sudheeksha’s brother used Hemant’s phone to inform his family in Noida about the accident and it was Hemant who informed the police. “But nobody seems interested in knowing the facts,” said Singh, adding that the SIT would bring out the truth by investigating the incident.