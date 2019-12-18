e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 18, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019
Home / India News / Situation along LoC can escalate, says army chief Bipin Rawat

Situation along LoC can escalate, says army chief Bipin Rawat

Infiltration attempts, accompanied by ceasefire violations by the Pakistan Army, are taking place frequently along the LoC since August 5, a senior officer said on condition of anonymity.

india Updated: Dec 18, 2019 23:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bipin Rawat’s remarks have come against the backdrop of a spike in ceasefire violations by the Pakistan army along the LoC since the Centre’s move revoking the special status of J&K on August 5.
Bipin Rawat’s remarks have come against the backdrop of a spike in ceasefire violations by the Pakistan army along the LoC since the Centre’s move revoking the special status of J&K on August 5.(PTI FILE)
         

Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Wednesday said the situation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir could escalate any moment and the country must be prepared.

His remarks have come against the backdrop of a spike in ceasefire violations by the Pakistan army along the LoC since the Centre’s move revoking the special status of J&K on August 5.

A soldier was killed in north Kashmir’s Gurez sector and another one Rajouri district in firing across the LoC on December 16.

“The situation along the LoC can escalate any time. We have to be prepared for escalatory matrix,” news agency PTI quoted Rawat as saying. Rawat will finish his three-year term as army chief on December 31.

HT reported on October 14 that the army has deployed more troops along the LoC to deal with an unusual spike in infiltration attempts by Pakistan-backed terrorists looking to stir trouble in the region since the government’s move to remove the special status of the state and bifurcate it into two Union Territories.

Infiltration attempts, accompanied by ceasefire violations by the Pakistan Army, are taking place frequently along the LoC since August 5, a senior officer said on condition of anonymity. The number of border violations by Pakistan has risen dramatically this year.

Two months ago, intelligence reports had warned against the presence of more than 500 terrorists at launch pads and terror camps across the LoC, facing Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch and Rajouri sectors. The number of terrorists in Kashmir stands between 250 and 300, according to official reports.

tags
top news
Large gatherings banned in Bengaluru for next 3 days over anti-citizenship law protests
Large gatherings banned in Bengaluru for next 3 days over anti-citizenship law protests
Schools in Noida, Ghaziabad to remain shut on Thursday and Friday due to cold
Schools in Noida, Ghaziabad to remain shut on Thursday and Friday due to cold
Kuldeep Yadav becomes first Indian to take two international hat-tricks
Kuldeep Yadav becomes first Indian to take two international hat-tricks
‘One lawyer at a time’: SC irked over loud arguments during CAA hearing
‘One lawyer at a time’: SC irked over loud arguments during CAA hearing
MG ZS EV passes EuroNCAP crash test in flying colours, secures 5-star rating
MG ZS EV passes EuroNCAP crash test in flying colours, secures 5-star rating
Video of Kerala police officer sharing food with man goes viral
Video of Kerala police officer sharing food with man goes viral
Breaking down ‘Dark Mode’, the most awaited feature on WhatsApp
Breaking down ‘Dark Mode’, the most awaited feature on WhatsApp
‘Imagine this is a room of migrants...’: Congress explains anti-CAA argument
‘Imagine this is a room of migrants...’: Congress explains anti-CAA argument
trending topics
Amit Shahcitizenship lawRahul GandhiKSP answer keys 2019Jaipur serial bomb blasts caseUPPSC 2019 answer keyShriram LagooBollywood CopsDelhi Temperature

don't miss

latest news

india news