Wed, Oct 08, 2025
Six dead, two injured in fire at Andhra crackers manufacturing unit

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Oct 08, 2025 03:03 pm IST

Six people died and two others injured in a fire accident at a crackers manufacturing unit in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, an official said.

Fire Incident in Konasheema in cracker manufacturing unit.(Image for Representation/PTI)
The police official said that the accident might have occurred due to mishandling at the unit.

Superintendent of Police Rahul Meena said the unit, where the fire broke out, was licensed, according to PTI

"Six bodies have been found. We are verifying the details of the bodies. I think it was a licensed unit only," Meena reportedly said. The injured people have been shifted to a hospital.

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu expressed his condolences and said he has directed senior officials to visit the incident site and participate in the relief efforts.

“A fire accident at the Bana Sancha manufacturing center in Rayavaram, Konaseema district, has caused a stir. The loss of several lives in this tragic accident has caused immense grief. I spoke with officials about the causes of the accident, the current situation, relief measures, and medical assistance,” Naidu said.

“I have instructed senior officials to visit the incident site personally and participate in relief efforts. I have advised that better medical aid be provided to the injured. We stand with the affected families,” he added.

News / India News / Six dead, two injured in fire at Andhra crackers manufacturing unit
