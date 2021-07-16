Six districts under rain fury in Karnataka; One person dies in worst-hit Kodagu

One person died after he was washed away in floodwaters in Karnataka’s Kodagu district on Friday as rain fury led to massive damage in the southern state. At present, Kodagu, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Shivamogga are the worst affected districts, according to a report in Kannada daily Prajavani.

The death took place at Avandoor village in Madikeri taluk earlier in the day hours after the Harangi dam in Kodagu district reached its brim, following which over 6,000 cusecs of water was released into the river inundating the lower riparian areas and villages. According to the Harangi dam engineering department, the dam will be full to its capacity in the next two days if the rain fury in the catchment area continued.

In Madikeri, the district headquarters of Kodagu, work on a retaining wall to the district headquarters building has been affected due to the massive rainfall. Two houses have been damaged by the rainwater in Kodlipet.

In Hassan district, floodwater has washed away a hillock, Adanagudde, in Aanemahal. Many arecanut and coffee plantations in Sakleshpur taluk of Hassan district have also been inundated due to heavy to very heavy rains that the district has been receiving for the last two days.

The stretch of National Highway 75 between Donigal and Marnahalli in Sakleshpur taluk has been flooded with debris from flood water for a distance of 6km. The highway was blocked on this stretch for sometime on the night of July 15.

The Yagachi dam near Hassan is also filled up to its maximum level. As a result of the excess water being allowed to flow on the river, two houses in Arehalli Koplu have been damaged severely.

Shivamogga district also reported severe damage to property due to rain-related issues. Houses, public offices and roads in Soraba and Thirthahalli taluks have been affected due to the continuous downpour. State highways were flooded at Chandragutti and Hanagere.

