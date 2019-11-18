e-paper
Monday, Nov 18, 2019

Six held for abducting man for running fake job racket

india Updated: Nov 18, 2019 01:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
The 42-year-old man Sashi Bhushan Dikshit was allegedly abducted by six people from near Sunny Towers in Ballygunge around 4 pm on Saturday.
Six people were arrested on charges of abducting a 42-year-old man from Ballygunge in south Kolkata on Saturday night, for allegedly running a fake job racket. The man was also arrested.

The abductors told the police during interrogation, that the man, whom they had kidnapped, had earlier duped at least four people of Rs 10.5 lakhs with the promise of providing them jobs in the army. The man was booked for cheating.

The 42-year-old man Sashi Bhushan Dikshit was allegedly abducted by six people from near Sunny Towers in Ballygunge around 4 pm on Saturday. Locals who tried to stop the men from abducting him were pushed aside before the man was shoved inside a SUV. The vehicle then sped away. Locals, however, managed to take a picture of the vehicle’s number plate and informed the police.

“Six people were arrested on charges of abducting a man from south Kolkata. While two of them hail from Agra, the rest hail from Kolkata, Howrah and Hooghly. The man who was abducted hails from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. He was also arrested,” said a senior officer of Kolkata Police.

Preliminary investigation by the police revealed that Dikshit had even provided the men, whom he had cheated, with fake documents and identity cards. The police said that it was a fake job racket.

