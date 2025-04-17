Menu Explore
Six killed as bus, autorickshaw collide in Gujarat's Patan

PTI |
Apr 17, 2025 03:22 PM IST

Prime facie, it appears that the bus driver lost control of the wheel while trying to overtake another vehicle, resulting in the collision, said official.

Six persons travelling in an autorickshaw were killed after their vehicle collided with a state transport bus in Gujarat’s Patan district on Thursday, police said.

The state transport bus was going towards Kutch from Himmatnagar, while the three-wheeler was coming from the opposite direction.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The state transport bus was going towards Kutch from Himmatnagar, while the three-wheeler was coming from the opposite direction.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

An official said the accident occurred near Sami village on the Sami-Radhanpur highway around 11.30 am.

The state transport bus was going towards Kutch from Himmatnagar, while the three-wheeler was coming from the opposite direction, said Patan District Superintendent of Police V K Nayi.

“All six persons travelling in the autorickshaw, including the driver, died on the spot. The impact was so intense that the mangled remains of the auto got stuck underneath the bus,” said Nayi.

Prime facie, it appears that the bus driver lost control of the wheel while trying to overtake another vehicle, resulting in the collision, said the official.

The local police have started an investigation into the incident, Nayi added.

Radhanpur MLA and BJP leader Lavingji Thakor, who rushed to the spot after learning about the accident, said all six occupants of the auto died at the scene.

