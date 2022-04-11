Six killed in blast at a chemical factory in Gujarat's Bharuch

Six persons working at a chemical factory were killed in an explosion in Bharuch district of Gujarat on Monday.

“There was a blast at a factory - Om Organics early on Monday between 12.30 am and 1 am. Six people working at the site have been killed,” said Leena Patil, Bharuch Superintendent of Police.

The company is into solvent distillation process and on Monday a reactor suddenly blew off, killing six people working there, she said.

The blast led to a fire in the factory which was brought under control, according to Patil. The process to identify the five dead persons is presently underway, she added.

Investigation is on to determine the exact cause of the blast and an FSL report will soon be prepared, according to Patil.

