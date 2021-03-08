Six labourers killed as school boundary wall collapses in Bihar’s Khagaria
- The tragedy reportedly took place when an excavator was digging a drain near the boundary wall of the school.
At least six people were killed and six others seriously injured on Monday when the boundary wall of a high school collapsed in Bihar's Khagaria district, police said.
The incident took place at Chandi Tola area under the jurisdiction of Maheshkhunt police station. The tragedy reportedly took place when an excavator was digging a drain near the boundary wall of the school.
An eyewitness said the six-foot deep drain was being constructed without any proper planning. He alleged that the wall of the school was damaged due to the excavation and it collapsed trapping labourers working at the site.
Police said that the injured were rushed to a local hospital and their condition was said to be serious.
Satrunjay Mishra , the district magistrate in-charge, said the incident showed the negligence of the construction company.
“Around 4.30pm a wall of the school suddenly collapsed. There was a loud sound and about 12 labourers got trapped under the debris”, said Mishra, adding that during the rescue operation, the bodies of the six labourers were pulled out. Six other labourers who were injured, were rushed to a hospital.
Following the incident, the state government announced a probe into the incident and possible action against those responsible for the wall collapse. The government sought detailed enquiry from the administration. The police is expected to book the contractor for causing death by negligence and causing hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety of others.
Chief minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident and ordered compensation of ₹4 lakh for the families of each of the deceased. Irate over the incident, locals blocked the road, shouted slogans against the administration and demanded government jobs for the next of kin of the deceased. They also blamed the contractor for the incident.
The school wall was reportedly constructed by MLA Panna Lal Patel while the drain was being constructed under the panchayat samiti scheme.
In another incident in Kishanganj, three sisters were killed when a motorcycle they were travelling on was hit by a dumper on Thakurganj-Kharudh Road on Monday morning, police said.
The locals chased the vehicle driver and handed him over to police after mercilessly thrashing him. Four people who were on the motorcycle were taken to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared three of them dead on arrival, Kishanganj SP Kumar Ashish said. The bike rider is said to be critically injured.
