Home / India News / Six people including five migrants test positive for coronavirus in Chhattisgarh

Six people including five migrants test positive for coronavirus in Chhattisgarh

Notably, the count of Covid-19 cases in the state is now 66, though the number of active cases is 10 as 56 people have recovered so far.

india Updated: May 15, 2020 21:31 IST
Ritesh Mishra
Ritesh Mishra
Hindustan Times, Raipur
Total number of active cases in Chhattisgarh is 10 and 56 people have been discharged after recovery.
Total number of active cases in Chhattisgarh is 10 and 56 people have been discharged after recovery.(Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

Six people including five migrant workers tested positive for coronavirus in Chhattisgarh on Friday, taking the number of cases in the state to 66.

Total number of active cases in Chhattisgarh is 10 and 56 people have been discharged after recovery.

“Five migrants who came from Gujarat to Janjgir Champa district and one another from Koriya district tested positive on Friday,” said health minister TS Singhdeo talking to Hindustan Times.

All six were tested at Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Medical College, Raipur,” the minister said.

Four patients are undergoing treatment in AIIMS Raipur and they are in stable condition.

Total 31,341 samples have been tested by the state government till now.

COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

