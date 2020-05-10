e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 10, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Six year-old in Odisha suffocates to death after getting trapped in car

Six year-old in Odisha suffocates to death after getting trapped in car

The boy had gone to his grandparents’ house with his mother for a religious function. His father is stranded in Surat due to the lockdown.

india Updated: May 10, 2020 21:00 IST
Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by Sabir Hussain
Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, Bhubbaneswar
The child could not get out of the car after the door closed as soon as he got in.
The child could not get out of the car after the door closed as soon as he got in.(Representative Photo/Getty Images)
         

A six-year-old boy in Odisha’s Ganjam district choked to death after accidentally locking himself in a car parked near his maternal grandparents’ house on Sunday, police said.

Police officials said the boy had been to Halandakhola village in Jagannathprasad block of Ganjam district with his mother Sunita to attend the 11th day rituals of his maternal grandmother. As everyone was occupied with their works, the six-year-old hopped into a car parked outside. As soon as he stepped in, the door closed he was trapped inside the vehicle.

“With all doors and windows of the car closed, the minor probably suffocated inside and collapsed on the seat. When the boy’s mother could not find the child for a long time, she finally looked into the car and found him motionless inside,” said a police official of Tarasingh police station.

He was rushed to Bhanjanagar Sub-Divisional Hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

The boy’s father Bikram Pradhan works in Surat and is currently stranded there due to the lockdown.

tags
top news
Passenger train ops to resume from Tuesday; online booking begins tomorrow
Passenger train ops to resume from Tuesday; online booking begins tomorrow
Thackeray set to enter Legislative Council unopposed after Congress withdraws nominee
Thackeray set to enter Legislative Council unopposed after Congress withdraws nominee
Ajit Doval showers praise on Kashmir forces for Riyaz Naikoo Op, then stern advice
Ajit Doval showers praise on Kashmir forces for Riyaz Naikoo Op, then stern advice
India needs ‘whole-of-govt approach’ for ‘strategic uncertainties’: Army Chief
India needs ‘whole-of-govt approach’ for ‘strategic uncertainties’: Army Chief
What does the US-China rift mean for the world? | Opinion
What does the US-China rift mean for the world? | Opinion
Deer gets kiss of life after crashing through roof of Mumbai slum
Deer gets kiss of life after crashing through roof of Mumbai slum
I’m your captain, don’t try to fool me: When Dhoni pulled up Shami
I’m your captain, don’t try to fool me: When Dhoni pulled up Shami
Watch: People complain about lack of water at West Bengal quarantine centre 
Watch: People complain about lack of water at West Bengal quarantine centre 
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In