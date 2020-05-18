e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 18, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Smiling Buddha: All you need to know about Pokhan test that made India a nuclear power

Smiling Buddha: All you need to know about Pokhan test that made India a nuclear power

India undertook its first nuclear journey on September 7, 1972 when the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi authorised scientists to detonate an indigenously designed nuclear device.

india Updated: May 18, 2020 09:33 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The nuclear test on May 18, 1974, was conducted in Polhran in Rajasthan.
The nuclear test on May 18, 1974, was conducted in Polhran in Rajasthan.(HT Photo)
         

India is observing the 46th anniversary of its first nuclear test in Rajasthan’s Pokhran on Monday. The peaceful nuclear test was codenamed the ‘Smiling Buddha’ and conducted on May 18, 1974. It made India a nuclear power.

The test was named ‘Smiling Buddha’ because it was conducted on Budda Purnima that year, and the message conveyed by Raja Ramanna, the director of India’s premier nuclear research institute Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), to Prime Minister Indira Gandhi also said, “The Budda has finally smiled.”

It was the first confirmed nuclear test by a nation that was not a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council.

Though the yield of the device detonated at Pokhran is debated, it is believed that the actual yield was around 8-12 Kilotons of TNT. The highlight of the test was that India had managed to avoid detection by the United States and other intelligence agencies.

But India did suffer under the sanctions imposed by industrialised nations like the US which said that such tests can lead to nuclear proliferation. India’s test came six years after the international community concluded the Nuclear non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) in 1968 that divided the world into the nuclear haves and havenots.

India undertook its first nuclear journey on September 7, 1972 when the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi authorised scientists at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) to detonate an indigenously designed nuclear device.

After the 1974 tests, explosions of five nuclear devices - three on May 11 and two on May 13, 1998 - were conducted by India, again at the Pokhran test range. Codenamed ‘Operation Shakti’, the tests were carried out under former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s term.

India conducted Pokhran-II tests, a series of five nuclear explosions, in May 1998 at the Indian Army’s Pokhran Test Range in Rajasthan. National Technology Day is observed every year on May 11 as a reminder of the anniversary of Pokhran-II tests.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In