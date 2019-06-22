Smriti Irani, Goa CM Pramod Sawant visit village adopted by Manohar Parrikar in Amethi

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Union minister Smriti Irani visited Amethi’s Barolia village on Saturday to meet family members of BJP worker Surendra Singh, who was killed recently.

Former Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar had adopted Barolia in 2015 as a Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh.

“We are saddened at the death of Singh. He was a devoted party worker and the party stands with his family,” Sawant told reporters after meeting the family.

“Manohar Parrikar had adopted this village. If UP government wants, we will work on education, health, roads, water and other problems in this village in his (Parrikar’s) memory,” the Goa Chief Minister said.

Former village head Surendra Singh was killed on May 25.

Sawant was accompanied by Irani, who is on her first planned visit to her constituency after defeating Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

First Published: Jun 22, 2019 14:41 IST