Sneha Dubey is not the first. These young diplomats took on Pakistan at UN

As First Secretary Sneha Dubey's speech at the UN in which she took on Pakistan and Pakistan PM Imran Khan, a look into the previous speeches made by India's young diplomats on the international platform reveals that it is a tradition that India has been maintaining at the UN: Fiery and young diplomats replying to Pakistani leaders.

Reports said that the tradition began during the tenure of former Indian envoy Syed Akbaruddin. From that time, India started to field young diplomats to deliver the Right of Reply to Pakistani leaders. The message is India does not need senior diplomats to take of Pakistan Prime Ministers at the UN. Young diplomats are enough, an analysis by news agency PTI said.

Eenam Gambhir, 2016 and 2017

In September 2016, then First Secretary in the Indian Mission to the UN Eenam Gambhir delivered India's Right of Reply to Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's UN General Assembly address. "The world has not yet forgotten that the trail of that dastardly attack led all the way to Abbottabad in Pakistan. The land of Taxila, one of the greatest learning centres of ancient times, is now host to the Ivy League of terrorism. It attracts aspirants and apprentices from all over the world. The effect of its toxic curriculum is felt across the globe."

In 2017 too, Gambhir replied to then Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. "In its short history, Pakistan has become a geography synonymous with terror. The quest for a land of pure has actually produced 'the land of pure terror'. Pakistan is now Terroristan... Its current state can be gauged from the fact that Hafiz Mohammed Saeed, a leader of the United Nations designated terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba, is now sought to be legitimised as a leader of a political party."

Vidisha Maitra, 2019

In 2019, Vidisha Maitra's speech received applause as she addressed Imran Khan and 'Imran Khan Niazi' from the UN floor. "We would request you to refresh your rather sketchy understanding of history. Do not forget the gruesome genocide perpetrated by Pakistan against its own people in 1971 and the role played by Lt. Gen A A K Niazi. A sordid fact that the Hon’ble Prime Minister of Bangladesh reminded this Assembly about earlier this afternoon," she said.

Mijito Vinito, 2020

Last year, Mijito Vinito said Pakistan's "only crowning glory" that Pakistan can show to the world is terrorism, ethnic cleansing, majoritarian fundamentalism and clandestine nuclear trade.

