‘Sochna bhi mat’: Delhi judge slams advocate over ‘misbehaviour’ in UPSC aspirants' death case

The Principal District and Sessions Judge of the Rouse Avenue court on Thursday warned an advocate with contempt proceedings if he misbehaved in the court.

In a strongly worded rebuke, she said don't even think of misbehaving in her court.

"Sochna bhi mat ki meri court me badtamizi kr sakte ho (Don't even think you can misbehave in my court). My staff has been telling me you have been misbehaving with them too since this morning," Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna told the advocate.

The advocate was representing the father of a UPSC aspirant who had drowned at the Rau’s IAS Study Circle in Delhi's Old Rajender Nagar.

During a hearing on Thursday, Principal District and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna warned advocate Abhijit Anand not to misbehave in her court, reported ANI.

The advocate had moved an application seeking a direction for summoning a building sanction plan for the basement and third floor of the building where the incident took place on July 27.

According to ANI, his application was marked for hearing with an additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM), but Advocate Abhijeet Anand insisted that a district judge should hear it.

When the court assigned his application to another court, he objected and asked the court to dismiss his application. "It is my right to be heard. I want to make submissions," Anand, who is representing J Dalvil Suresh, father of deceased Nevin Dalvil, told the court.

However, when the court said that his application had been marked to another court where related applications were being heard, he insisted that the court either hear his application or dismiss it.

The case

Three civil UPSC aspirants had died after a basement library at Rau's IAS Circle was flooded during heavy rain on July 27 in Old Rajinder Nagar.

The three were identified as - Shreya Yadav from Ambedkar Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni from Telangana, and Nivin Dalwin from Ernakulam, Kerala.

According to the police, there were around 30 students in the coaching centre - out of which 12 to 14 were rescued and taken to a hospital, while others managed to escape.

A day after the tragedy, the Delhi Police arrested two people - Abhishek Gupta, 41, the CEO and owner of the institute, and DP Singh, 60, coordinator - under charges of culpable homicide.

The case is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

