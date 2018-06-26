Solar scam accused Saritha Nair in talks to join TTV Dhinakaran’s party

Saritha S Nair – an accused in Kerala’s multi-crore solar panel scam – has expressed interest in joining the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), a party launched by rebel AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran in neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

Nair has confirmed that she held talks in this regard with AMMK leaders in Kanyakumari on Thursday.

Melpuram AMMK block secretary Dr KG Udhayakumar said Nair met former minister KT Pachaimal, a Dhinakaran loyalist. “Saritha Nair is very impressed by our party, and is keen on joining it. So I invited her for a meeting with Pachaimal, our district secretary. The talks went on for an hour,” he added.

Nair said she was looking forward to joining the party. “I am a big follower of late J Jayalalithaa. When I met her in 2014 and showed interest in joining the AIADMK, she was very welcoming. But she passed way unexpectedly before I could get in. As the developments in the AIADMK after her death have been very disillusioning, I have decided to join the AMMK,” she explained.

Nair said she decided to stay away from all the political players in Kerala to avoid undue speculations. “My preliminary talks with KT Pachaimal have been fruitful, and I am waiting for the call from TTV Dhinakaran,” she added.