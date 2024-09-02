Soldier injured after suspected terrorists fire at army camp in Jammu

A soldier was injured after suspected terrorists fired at an army camp in Jammu on Monday morning amid a spike in violence in the region ahead of the first assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir since 2014, a police officer said. Reinforcements have been rushed to the area and the army has also pressed drones to locate the attackers. There has been a spike in violence in the region ahead of the first assembly polls since 2014. (ANI)

Defence spokesperson Lt Col Suneel Bartwal said the Sunjuwan Brigade headquarters was fired from a distance between 10 am to 10.30 am. “Operations have been launched,” he said. He added there had been no confirmation of injuries.

The camp, which is located on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway and is surrounded by densely populated, is the largest military base in Jammu city. In February 2018, armed terrorists stormed the base and killed six soldiers and a civilian.

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists cut through barbed wires to enter the base and launched one of the most deadly attacks on an Indian defence installation in June 2003. The attack left at least 12 soldiers dead and nine others injured. The two terrorists were shot dead after a five-hour-long gunbattle.

Three armed terrorists from Pakistan in May 2002 attacked the Kaluchak military station, seven km from Sunjuwan, after attacking a bus on the Jammu-Pathankot highway and killing seven passengers. Ten children and five army soldiers were among those killed in the twin attacks.

The fresh attack came days before the first of the three-phase assembly polling is scheduled on September 18. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vardra, and Sonia Gandhi are expected to campaign in Jammu and Kashmir.

Two terrorists and a paramilitary officer were killed and 10 others injured in a pre-dawn attack near Sunjuwan on April 22 two days before Modi’s rally at Samba’s Palli village, 17 km away.