Soldier injured as army foils infiltration bid along LoC in J&K’s Rajouri

A soldier was injured as the army foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC), the de facto border between India and Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir, at Battal in the Rajouri district on Tuesday. The bid was foiled a day after terrorists attacked an army picket in Rajouri. (ANI/Representative)

In a post on X, the army said alert troops foiled the bid by effectively engaging infiltrating terrorists with effective fire and that the soldier was injured in the exchange of fire. “Operations are continuing.”

The attempt was foiled a day after terrorists attacked village defence guard Parshotam Kumar’s residence and an army picket at Gundna Khawas in Rajouri. Kumar’s uncle, Vijay Kumar, and a soldier were wounded in the predawn attack two days after Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi reviewed the security scenario at a joint meeting with police, paramilitary forces, and intelligence agencies in Jammu on Saturday amid a series of attacks in the region.

This year, 27 people, including 11 security personnel, a village defence guard, and five terrorists, have been killed in nearly a dozen attacks in six districts of Jammu. Four army personnel, including an officer, died in a gunfight with terrorists in the Doda district on Tuesday last. Five soldiers were killed and five wounded in a terrorist ambush a week earlier in Kathua.