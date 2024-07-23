 Soldier injured as army foils infiltration bid along LoC in J&K’s Rajouri | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jul 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Soldier injured as army foils infiltration bid along LoC in J&K’s Rajouri

ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria
Jul 23, 2024 08:25 AM IST

In a post on X, the army said alert troops foiled the bid by effectively engaging infiltrating terrorists with effective fire and that the soldier was injured in the exchange of fire

A soldier was injured as the army foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC), the de facto border between India and Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir, at Battal in the Rajouri district on Tuesday.

The bid was foiled a day after terrorists attacked an army picket in Rajouri. (ANI/Representative)
The bid was foiled a day after terrorists attacked an army picket in Rajouri. (ANI/Representative)

In a post on X, the army said alert troops foiled the bid by effectively engaging infiltrating terrorists with effective fire and that the soldier was injured in the exchange of fire. “Operations are continuing.”

The attempt was foiled a day after terrorists attacked village defence guard Parshotam Kumar’s residence and an army picket at Gundna Khawas in Rajouri. Kumar’s uncle, Vijay Kumar, and a soldier were wounded in the predawn attack two days after Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi reviewed the security scenario at a joint meeting with police, paramilitary forces, and intelligence agencies in Jammu on Saturday amid a series of attacks in the region.

This year, 27 people, including 11 security personnel, a village defence guard, and five terrorists, have been killed in nearly a dozen attacks in six districts of Jammu. Four army personnel, including an officer, died in a gunfight with terrorists in the Doda district on Tuesday last. Five soldiers were killed and five wounded in a terrorist ambush a week earlier in Kathua.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

See more

Stay updated with the latest India News on Budget 2024 Live, including Income Tax Live Updates coverage, Stock market Live reactions, and key highlights. Follow our live updates to get real-time insights and detailed analysis of Budget 2024.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Soldier injured as army foils infiltration bid along LoC in J&K’s Rajouri
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On