Soldier killed, others three injured in IED blast in Kashmir’s Kulgam
- The police said the IED was most probably planted in the night and that the perpetrators were probably familiar with the troop movement.
A soldier was killed and three others injured in a powerful improvised explosive device (IED) blast in South Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday morning, police said.
The army, however, said it was a grenade attack on a road opening party (ROP).
A police spokesman said that around at 10:15 am, the police received information of an explosion at Govt Middle School Subhanpora in which four personnel of 24 Rashtriya Rifles were injured and had been evacuated to hospital for treatment.
"One of the personnel later succumbed to injuries sustained in the blast. Security forces launched operations at a number of locations to nab those involved."
The spokesman said that preliminary investigation revealed that a rudimentary IED with low powered explosive and ball bearings was planted in an abandoned building inside the school premises.
"24 RR personnel would come and use the verandah of the said building on a regular basis for various purposes. The IED was most probably planted in the night before the incident and it is evident that the attack was planned well in advance after observing troop movement for a sustained period of time," the spokesman said.
He said a case has been registered in Qaimoh police station and investigation has started.
The army had earlier said that four soldiers who were part of the road opening party were injured in a grenade attack.
"Terrorists lobbed a grenade on the Army's road opening party during the sanitisation drill in the general area Shamshipura, Khanabal, Kulgam. Four soldiers sustained splinter injuries. Provided first aid and have been evacuated to 92 Base Hospital in Srinagar," an army spokesman had said shortly after the attack.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP planted stooge Deep Sidhu to create chaos in tractor rally: AAP
- At a press conference, AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha, while questioning the connection between Sidhu and BJP, showed several photos purportedly of the actor with various BJP leaders. "The BJP planted their stooge Deep Sidhu to create chaos in farmers' tractor parade," Chadha said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakesh Tikait named in FIR over violence in tractor parade, says Delhi Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Soldier killed, others three injured in IED blast in Kashmir’s Kulgam
- The police said the IED was most probably planted in the night and that the perpetrators were probably familiar with the troop movement.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter takes down over 500 accounts a day after violence during farmer rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IT minister to launch 'Work from Anywhere' portal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter suspends over 550 accounts after violence during farmers' R-Day rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Doesn't have authority': AIKSCC after farmer leader says withdrawing from stir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Over a million Kisan fund transfers failed during lockdown
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No need to assess Mollem projects’ cumulative impact: Goa minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man-eater leopard that attacked 4 people shot dead in Uttarakhand’s Almora
- The leopard had killed a woman and inured three others before the forest department declared it a man-eater.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IRCTC to resume services for Tejas trains from February 14
- The two Tejas Express services are the first set of trains run by IRCTC, a subsidiary of the Indian Railways. They stopped operating in March last year due to the pandemic. IRCTC resumed services in October, but operations were stopped a month later due to low occupancy.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand police on alert in 4 districts after violence in Delhi tractor rally
- The police headquarters has asked the US Nagar district police to maintain extra vigil as it is the most affected district in the state by the farmers’ agitation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sameer Desai quits BJP, joins Shiv Sena
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
All you need to know about Nishan Sahib, the flag hoisted by farmers on Red Fort
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Red Fort breach: Minister Prahlad Patel says report to be sent to MHA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox