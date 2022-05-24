Home / India News / ‘Some of their MLAs are jailed, others removed…’: Haryana CM Khattar’s swipe at AAP
‘Some of their MLAs are jailed, others removed…’: Haryana CM Khattar’s swipe at AAP

Earlier in the day, Punjab health minister was arrested on corruption charges hours after chief minister Bhagwant Mann sacked him from the post.
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar.
Published on May 24, 2022 07:58 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Kanishka Singharia | Edited by Sohini Goswami

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said very little can be said about a party like the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that is in power in Delhi and Punjab, as some of their MLAs are in jail, while many are removed under charges of corruption.

The Haryana CM’s targets also reportedly included the recent arrest of Delhi AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan over a protest against the anti-encroachment drive in the national capital. Khan participated in a protest against the BJP-ruled municipal corporation's demolition drive in the Madanpur Khadar area. Later, a case was registered against him under sections of rioting and obstructing government work.

A day ago, AAP’s Patiala (Rural) MLA Balbir Singh was sentenced to three years in jail for assaulting his sister-in-law’s family over 11 years ago. His wife and son were also charged in the case.

Khattar further said that while the BJP government has made a 'standup policy' to make a person self-reliant, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP has given a 'sit down policy' in which things are given for free. “It is not right as it will make people lazy,” he said.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

aam aadmi party bjp manohar lal khattar corruption case bhagwant mann punjab punjab kings punjab election + 5 more
