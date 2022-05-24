Punjab AAP MLA Dr Balbir Singh, son, wife convicted in assault case; get bail
Patiala A Rupnagar court on Monday held ruling Aam Aadmi Party MLA Dr Balbir Singh and three others guilty in an 11-year-old assault case. Dr Balbir is an MLA from Patiala Rural constituency.
Additional chief judicial magistrate Ravi Inder Singh convicted Dr Balbir, his son Rahul Saini, wife Rupuinderjit Saini and aide Parminder Singh under IPC sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt ), 324 (causing hurt voluntarily to another with dangerous weapons), 325 (punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation).
The judge sentenced the four accused to three-year rigorous imprisonment but granted on-the-spot bail to them on a surety of ₹50,000 each after their lawyers sought time to file an appeal in a higher court. Under section 389 (1) and (2) of CrPC a convicted person (sentence not exceeding three years) can get a bail from a trial court for filing an appeal.
The case was registered against Dr Balbir Singh on June 13, 2011, at Chamkaur Sahib police station, on the complaint of his wife’s sister Paramjit Kaur and her husband Mewa Singh. The police had registered cross-FIRs against both parties under similar IPC sections. The court, however, acquitted Mewa Singh and his wife, while held Dr Balbir and others were held guilty.
In the FIR, it was alleged that Dr Balbir along with his son Rahul and wife Rupinderjit Saini, and their close associate Parminder Singh, attacked Mewa Singh and his wife when they had gone to irrigate their fields in Tapparian Dial Singh village.
During the recently-held assembly polls, Paramjit Kaur had held a press conference alleging that Dr Balbir has grabbed her land and also caused her injuries. She had even challenged his nomination papers alleging that he had concealed section 325 of the IPC in his affidavit submitted before the returning officer.
Dr Balbir said he will challenge the decision. “It was a cross case in which both the parties were booked under similar charges, but we were held guilty. We will appeal against this decision in a higher court. The court has not considered many points raised by our lawyer, including non-presence of my son at the spot of alleged violence,” he said. He claimed that it was a land dispute and the high court had ruled in his favour.
Dr Balbir is also facing a cheating case in connection with the same land dispute as he has been accused of making forged documents and will of his father-in-law. The trial is going on. Dr Balbir had defeated Congress candidate Mohit Mohindra with 53,474 votes in the 2022 assembly elections.
Hoshiarpur borewell tragedy: Owner of field booked, post-mortem reveals 6-yr-old died due to drowning
Hoshiarpur: Police have registered a case against owner of the field where a six-year-old boy, Rithik Roshan, fell into a borewell and died at Khyala Bulanda village in Hoshiarpur on Sunday. A case under Sections 304 A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash act endangering human life) and 188 (disobedience to an order promulgated by a public servant) has been registered against the owner of the field, Satvir Singh, police said on Monday.
Application seeks FIR against Akhilesh, Owaisi and others
VARANASI An application was filed in a Varanasi court, seeking directives to the police for registering an FIR against seven people, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and his brother, for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. The seven people included Mufti-e-Banaras Maulana Abdul Batin Nomani, secretary, Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee; joint secretary SM Yasin; SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, his brother Akbaruddin Owaisi, Maulana Abdul Vagi and Yusuf Khan.
Ludhiana MC team snaps sewerage connections of 2 dyeing units
Municipal corporation team snapped illegal sewerage connections of two dyeing units in phase 5 and 7 of Focal Point on Monday. Superintending engineer Rajinder Singh said the MC team snapped domestic connection of Ashoka dyeing in Phase 5. The MC team has also initiated a probe as how the effluent was discharged in sewerage line of MC when all the dyeing units have been linked with common effluent treatment plant.
India releases three Pakistani prisoners via Attari-Wagah border
India on Monday released three Pakistani nationals, who were arrested for illegally crossing over the international border in Ferozepur district around three years ago, from Amritsar Central Jail after completing their sentence via the Attari-Wagah border. A total of 110 Pakistani nationals, who came to India to celebrate the Urs fair organised in New Delhi from May 16 to 22, also returned through the border.
Ludhiana | Roads in New Punjab Mata Nagar to be revamped: AAP MLA Gogi
Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Ludhiana West Gurpreet Bassi Gogi on Monday assured residents that all the roads in New Punjab Mata Nagar area on Pakhowal Road would be revamped at a cost of ₹60 lakh. The MLA said the same while inaugurating a construction work in the area. The MLA said there is no shortage of funds when it comes to carrying out the overall development of the constituency.
