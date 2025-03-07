Menu Explore
Some OYO hotels in Delhi on civic body's radar. Here's why

PTI |
Mar 07, 2025 09:06 AM IST

Delhi's mayor has called for OYO hotels as well as illegal spas and unlicensed restaurants to be shut down

Mayor Mahesh Kumar directed the public health department of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Thursday to take strict action against illegal spa centres, unauthorised OYO hotels and unlicensed restaurants across the city.

Oyo hotels may face action from the Delhi municipal corporation
Also Read: OYO says no hotel rooms for unmarried couples in this city: Details here

A directive in this regard was issued at a meeting that was chaired by the mayor and attended by Deputy Mayor Ravindra Bhardwaj, Leader of the House Mukesh Goel, Municipal Health Officer Lallan Ram Verma and the deputy health officers (DHOs) from all 12 MCD zones, according to a statement.

Also Read: No room for unmarried couples: OYO’s love lockdown sparks mixed reactions

Emphasising the need to curb unauthorised commercial activities, Kumar pointed out that such establishments not only pose health and safety concerns for residents, but also lead to significant revenue losses for the corporation.

He instructed the public health department to formulate a concrete action plan and implement strict measures to shut down illegally-operating businesses.

Also Read: Police launch verification drive of spa centres, many found locked

"The public health department must take strict action against illegal spa centres, unauthorised restaurants and illegally-operating OYO hotels across the city," Kumar said.

The mayor also underlined the importance of increasing the MCD's revenue, saying unauthorised businesses often evade licensing fees and necessary approvals, impacting the corporation's financial resources.

"Our priority is to enhance revenue and ensure that there are no financial obstacles in delivering welfare initiatives for the residents of Delhi," he said.

The Aam Aadmi Party-led MCD is committed to improving civic services and making the corporation self-sufficient, the statement said.

See More
