Son of BSF jawan dismissed for complaining about poor food found dead

The son of Border Security Force (BSF) trooper Tej Bahadur Yadav, who was dismissed from the force in 2017 for indiscipline, was found dead in Haryana, police said on Friday.

Police officials said the body of 22-year-old Rohit was found on Thursday night by his mother in a pool of blood in his room in their house in Madhu Vihar colony of Rewari town, around 335 km from here.

Haryana Police have launched an investigation into the matter.

Police said it appeared that Rohit committed suicide as a revolver was found in his hand. The body was sent for post-mortem. “It appears to be a case of suicide. We are investigating the matter,” a police official said.

The licensed revolver belonged to his father who is in Prayagraj for the Kumbh Mela.

Yadav had come into the limelight after he highlighted the poor quality of food being served to the troopers in adverse climatic conditions in Jammu and Kashmir.

First Published: Jan 18, 2019 17:57 IST