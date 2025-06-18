‘Called to Shillong to record my statement, no confirmation yet’: Sonam Raghuvanshi's brother

In the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, Govind, brother of the accused Sonam Raghuvanshi, has agreed to the Raja's family's appeal for a narco test. Sonam Raghuvanshi's brother Govind said she had taken two mobile phones - one office phone and one personal phone.(Screengrab/X/ANI)

While speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Govind claimed, “Whatever truth there was, I have shared almost everything with the media and with them. And even after that, if they still have doubts, they can have an investigation done, we are absolutely ready to come forward for that investigation as well. I am personally visiting their house... and trying to understand the situation... a big tragedy has happened in their home... so I also want that if they are demanding a narco test, then it should definitely be conducted.”

Govind added, "I have come to know that the Meghalaya Police came yesterday... I don't know what will happen next. I have been called to Shillong to give a statement, but there's no confirmation yet... no strong follow-up either. I told them that if there is any emergency, they should inform me - I will take the first available flight and come."

Also read: Meghalaya honeymoon murder: Police visit Sonam Raghuvanshi's hideout in Indore to hunt for clues

Furthermore, Govind informed of the valuable items in possession of the accused Sonam Raghuvanshi. "Some jewellery, like a pendant and a few other items such as earrings or nose rings, I think she took with her... the rest of the jewellery is in our custody. She might have taken around ₹10,000 to ₹20,000 in cash... nothing else. She definitely took two mobile phones - one office phone and one personal phone. No other valuable items were taken."

Meanwhile, Meghalaya Police's Special Investigation Team on Tuesday reconstructed the crime scene as part of their investigations into the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi. The murder scene was recreated by the SIT team in Sohra in the presence of the accused Sonam Raghuvanshi and three others.

Superintendent of Police, East Khasi Hills, Vivek Syiem said that the reconstruction of the crime scene was very successful as the police "got a very clear picture now."Detailing the reconstruction of the crime scene, SP Vivek Syiem said that one more machete used to murder Raja Raghuvanshi still needs to be recovered.

Also read: Not treating love triangle only reason behind Raja Raghuvanshi's murder: Meghalaya Police

"The SIT today visited several places to re-play how the accused did it. We started from the parking lot where they had kept their two-wheelers...We went to the viewpoint, and ascertained who was standing where just before the murder. There were three blows - first by Vishal, second by Anand and the last blow by Akash. We have ascertained that one more machete still needs to be recovered. The accused replayed how they threw the machete. SDRF are trying to recover the second weapon," he said.

Speaking to the media, SP Vivek Syiem also informed that the Raja Raghuvashi phone was damaged by Sonam Raghuvanshi and then by Vishal after the murder.

"We have ascertained what happened to Raja's mobile phone. It was damaged by Sonam and then by Vishal. This whole thing was played out, and also their exit from here," he said."We have ascertained that the victim was hit with the weapon...The first hit was by Vishal aka Vicky...When Raja was hit and blood came out, Sonam moved away from the spot. The three accused threw the body down," he added.

Later, Speaking with ANI, Vivek Syiem, said, "She (Sonam) has already confessed to the crime... Today we recreated the crime scene, where she stood, what her role was, everything has come out today... The three people killed Raja, and Sonam was standing there. She destroyed the phone. It was all pre-planned... All three of them dumped his body."

The Meghalaya Police arrested five people in connection with the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, a newlywed who had come to the state on his honeymoon. Those arrested include his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, and four others: Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, Raj Singh Kushwaha, and Anand.

Raja Raghuvanshi's body was found in a gorge near Sohra (Cherrapunji) on June 2. Sonam was later found near a roadside dhaba along the Varanasi-Ghazipur highway. The couple, both residents of Indore in Madhya Pradesh, had gone missing during their honeymoon trip to Meghalaya.