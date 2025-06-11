Sonam Raghuvanshi's minor error in Meghalaya honeymoon murder plot gave cops vital hint

Sonam Raghuvanshi, the Indore woman accused of plotting the murder of her husband during their honeymoon, left her mangalsutra behind in her hotel room in Meghalaya, providing a vital hint to the state's police as to her involvement in the disappearance and the subsequent murder of the victim. Sonam and Raja Raghuvanshi, the newly-wed couple on their honeymoon, went missing on May 23. (Sourced)

Sonam and Raja Raghuvanshi, days after their marriage, came to Meghalaya for their honeymoon. They disappeared without a trace on May 23. The police found the man's body on June 2 in a gorge. However, the whereabouts of the woman weren't known until June 9, when she emerged in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur and narrated an untenable story – she claimed she had been drugged and brought to the city against her will.

The police, however, arrested her, accusing her of murdering Raja in connivance with her alleged lover, Raj Kushwaha, her father's employee. The police accused the woman and her alleged paramour of hiring three killers to eliminate the man.

Deputy inspector general DNR Marak told NDTV that the woman had left her mangalsutra and a ring in the room before leaving the homestay on May 23. The police wondered how a newly married woman left behind her mangalsutra and a ring in the suitcase.

"In the room of the homestay, we found Sonam's mangalsutra and a ring in the suitcase, which gave us the first doubt. How can a married woman leave her mangalsutra in a suitcase during their honeymoon?" Marak told the channel.

He further said that the accused have admitted to their involvement in the crime.

He said while trekking, Sonam Raghuvanshi walked a bit forward, pretending to click photos, when the contract killers struck Raja Raghuvanshi from behind.

The officer further said that one of the accused told the police that Sonam Raghuvanshi had helped them throw the body in the gorge.

Meanwhile, police sources told PTI that Sonam Raghuvanshi had manipulated Raja Raghuvanshi into coming to Meghalaya, saying she would consummate the marriage only after visiting Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati.