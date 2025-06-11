Raja Raghuvanshi's mother questions Sonam's brother's over meeting with his sister: ‘Why didn’t you hit her?'

The mother of Raja Raghuvanshi, who was killed during his honeymoon in Meghalaya last month, on Wednesday met Govind, the elder brother of Sonam Raghuvanshi, the prime accused in the murder case, at her residence in Indore. Raja Raghuvanshi's mother, Uma Raghuvanshi, speaks to the media.(PTI)

Talking to the media after the meeting, Uma Raghuvanshi said that Govind is pained over the death of her son and demands that his sister be hanged.

"...Govind said that Sonam should be hanged. He is in pain for Raja, not Sonam...Govind is not at fault," Uma Raghuvanshi was quoted as saying by ANI.

"I asked Govind if he had met Sonam. He said that he met her for three minutes. I asked him why he did not hit her. He said that he did not get a chance as there was media and Police..." she added.

Also Read | Raja Raghuvanshi murder: How a Meghalaya trek turned into a murder case in 9 hours

Earlier in the day, Govind visited the victim's family in Indore. Later, addressing the media, he said that his family has severed ties with Sonam Raghuvanshi.

"Sonam doesn't consider herself guilty. There has been no contact...We have severed all ties with her...We will fight on behalf of Raja (Raghuvanshi)," he said, according to ANI.

Also Read | Sonam Raghuvanshi confesses to plotting husband's gruesome murder: Report

He also added that he is “100 percent sure” about her sister, Sonam, being behind the murder.

"According to the evidence found so far, I am 100% sure that she has committed this murder. All the accused in this case are related to Raj Kushwaha. We have broken our ties with Sonam Raghuvanshi. I apologise to Raja's family..." he said.

Raja Raghuvanshi murder case



Raja Raghuvanshi (29) and his wife Sonam got married here on May 11. They went missing during their honeymoon in Meghalaya on May 23.

Raghuvanshi's body was found in a deep gorge near a waterfall in the Sohra area (also known as Cherrapunji) of the East Khasi Hills district on June 2.

Earlier this week, Sonam was arrested in Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh for her alleged role in conspiring and killing Raghuvanshi.

Raj Kushwaha, who is Sonam’s alleged boyfriend and helped her execute the plan to kill her husband, was also arrested along with three people he allegedly hired to carry out the killing.