Sonia Gandhi reacts to Bharat Ratna announcements: 'I welcome them, why not?'

On being asked to comment on the announcement of Bharat Ratna to former PMs Narasimha Rao, Chaudhary Charan Singh, and scientist MS Swaminathan, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi said, "I welcome them. Why not?". PM Modi made the announcements on his X account through three different posts remembering the contribution of the three stalwarts. Reactions started pouring in as these are the latest adding to the list Lal Krishna Advani and Karpoori Thakur -- total five people have been awarded Bharat Ratna this year. Sonia Gandhi reacted to Bharat Ratna announcements made on Friday.

"It is the good fortune of our government that former Prime Minister of the country Chaudhary Charan Singh is being honoured with Bharat Ratna. This honour is dedicated to his incomparable contribution to the country...," PM Modi wrote announcing Bharat Ratna to Charan Singh. On Narasimha Rao, PM Modi wrote, "Narasimha Rao Garu’s tenure as Prime Minister was marked by significant measures that opened India to global markets, fostering a new era of economic development."

"It is a matter of immense joy that the Government of India is conferring the Bharat Ratna on Dr. MS Swaminathan Ji, in recognition of his monumental contributions to our nation in agriculture and farmers’ welfare. He played a pivotal role in helping India achieve self-reliance in agriculture during challenging times and made outstanding efforts towards modernizing Indian agriculture," PM Modi wrote on MS Swaminathan.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said every Indian respects the contribution of PV Narasimha Rao, Chaudhary Charan Singh and MS Swaminathan -- they were, are and will always be the gems (ratna) of India. "But the Modi government is silent on giving legal status to MSP based on Swaminathan's formula. Due to the stubbornness of PM Modi, 700 farmers were martyred during their movement. Even today, farmers are ready to march to Delhi," Jairam Ramesh wrote.

Is Modi trying to play on the difference between the Gandhi family and Narasimha Rao: TMC leader

Trinamool leader Kunal Ghosh said the party will officially comment on the Bharat Ratna announcements later on. "I don't want to make any comment but is there any politics behind Bharat Ratna to Narasimha Rao? There was a big difference between the Gandhi family and the late Narasimha Rao. Is Modi trying to play on that?" the Trinamool leader said.