Soon, flyers will have to shell out more for airport security

The cost of air travel is going to increase marginally as a panel formed to review Passenger Service Fee (PSF) travellers pay has recommended the raise to recover the growing expenses incurred on security at airports.

The domestic passengers will end up paying Rs 220 extra and international passengers up to $4.85 or around Rs 340, two officials familiar with the matter said.

The PSF has remained unchanged since 2001 although the number of passengers has increased.

Airport operators say the fee is not sufficient as the security and equipment needed for it have become costlier.

“Following request from airport operators, the Prime Minister Office formed a committee, which has now submitted its recommendation. As per the recommendation, the PSF for domestic passengers would increase from Rs 200 to Rs 220 and for international passengers it should increase from $3.25 to $4.85,” said an official on condition of anonymity.

Central Industrial Security Force director general Rajesh Ranjan said a lot of airports were unable to make payments to his force in lieu of the security they provide. But the situation will improve now, he added.

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), which operates the capital’s airport, had in 2017 called for an increase in the PSF citing severe shortage of funds. “...And if the deficit continues to build up like this, we will not be able to meet even the mandatory expenditure to maintain security at the airport,” DIAL had said in a letter to the civil aviation ministry.

The CISF, which provides security at airports, also wrote to the civil aviation ministry seeking its intervention in the release of mounting dues from DIAL and other airports.

Ranjan said that payment has been made regularly since then and dues are not “alarming” now.

