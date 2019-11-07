South Asia arm of IS attempted suicide attack in India: US 

india

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 01:32 IST

The Khorasan group of the Islamic State (IS) terror group that operates in South Asia attempted a suicide attack in India last year but failed, a top American counter-terrorism official has told lawmakers.

In fact, of all the branches of the ISIS, the ISIS-Khorasan or the ISIS-K is the outfit that is of the most concern to the US, Russel Travers, acting director of the National Counterterrorism Center, Office of Director of National Intelligence, said on Tuesday.

“Of all of the branches and networks of ISIS, ISIS-K is certainly one of those of most concern, probably in the neighbourhood of 4,000 individuals or so,” Travers said in response to a question from Indian-origin Senator Maggie Hassan.

“They have attempted to certainly inspire attacks outside of Afghanistan. They attempted last year to conduct a suicide attack in India. It failed,” Travers said when Hassan asked about the ability of ISIS-K to carry out terrorist attacks in the region.

Travers did not provide further details of the failed suicide attack by the ISIS-K in India.

“They (ISIS-K) certainly have a desire and the propaganda would indicate that they want to conduct attacks outside of Afghanistan as far relatively limited,” the counter-terrorism official said.