South Korea’s participation in Make in India has helped create jobs: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said visiting South Korean president Moon Jae-in has been instrumental in accelerating the peace process in the Korean peninsula and creating a positive environment in the region.

“The proliferation links between north Asia and south Asia are a matter of concern of India. India is a stakeholder in the peace process. We will offer all possible cooperation in order to reduce tension. We have also decided to step up the scale of consultation and cooperation,” Modi said during a joint press statement with Moon, who is on his first state visit to India since taking charge last year.

South Korea had said in June that India can play an “important role” in working towards lasting peace in the Korean Peninsula and also urged New Delhi to persuade Pyongyang to recalculate its strategy to change its course to denuclearisation.

The two countries on Tuesday signed seven memorandums of understanding in the presence of Modi and Moon.

The Prime Minister said South Korea’s participation in Make in India mission has created many employment opportunities in India.

“Korean companies have made an identity for themselves in every household of India due to their commitment,” Modi said.

Modi also held talks with Moon earlier in the day to review the bilateral ties between the two nations. During the talks between Modi and Moon, key issues such as the situation in the Korean peninsula, and ways to boost trade and defence cooperation, were also discussed.

Moon, who arrived in New Delhi on Sunday, was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan by President Ram Nath Kovind and Modi in the morning. The South Korean president also paid floral tributes at Rajghat, the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi.

Moon jointly inaugurated the world’s largest mobile phone factory in Noida with Prime Minister Modi on Monday. The two leaders also travelled in a Metro train to Noida while heading for the inauguration of the Samsung facility.