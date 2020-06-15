Southwest monsoon has advanced further, rains to continue in at least 4 states: IMD

india

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 16:04 IST

Southwest monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of the north Arabian Sea, Gujarat, Diu, some more parts of Madhya Pradesh, remaining parts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar and some parts of east Uttar Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

According to news agency ANI, the weather bureau has said the conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of east Madhya Pradesh and east Uttar Pradesh during the next 48 hours.

“East-west trough (a low-pressure area) runs from northwest Rajasthan to Gangetic West Bengal at lower tropospheric levels and the east-west shear zone is seen from sub-Himalayan West Bengal to north Konkan across cyclonic circulation over UP, south MP, north-central Maharashtra between 3.1 and 5.8 km above mean sea level,” the agency quoted the weather office as saying.

The weather bureau has issued a warning of scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall isolated extremely heavy rainfall over Konkan and Goa, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Maharashtra, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and Odisha.

It also predicted isolated heavy rainfalls over Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal during the next two to three days.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall very likely to continue over Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Sikkim, Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar during the next two to three days under the influence of these systems, IMD said.

IMD had on Sunday declared the onset of the southwest monsoon over Mumbai and remaining parts of Maharashtra. The monsoon arrived three days late in Mumbai from its normal onset date of June 11.