Spain turns away ship with explosives from India to Israel, says it’s a first

NEW DELHI: Spain refused permission for a Danish-flagged merchant vessel carrying nearly 27 tonnes of explosive materials from India to Israel to dock at a Spanish port, with foreign minister José Manuel Albares saying this was the first time such an action was taken by his country. External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the Indian side had seen reports about the vessel being denied permission to make a stopover at a Spanish port (X/eha_medya)

The Spanish government denied a request for the vessel, Marianne Danica, to call at the port of Cartagena on May 21, Spain’s El Pais newspaper reported. The ship departed from Chennai and was on its way to Haifa in Israel, and it was transporting 26.8 tonnes of explosive materials. The cargo was despatched by the Indian company Siddharta Logistics Co and its recipient is Israel Cargo Logistics (ICL), the report said.

This was the first time the Spanish government denied authorisation to “a ship with weapons for Israel”, Albares was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Responding to questions on the matter at a regular media briefing, external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the Indian side had seen the reports about the vessel being denied permission to make a stopover at a Spanish port and was looking into the matter. He didn’t give details.

Speaking to the media in Brussels, Albares said: “This is the first time we have done this because it is the first time we have detected a ship carrying a shipment of arms to Israel that wants to call at a Spanish port.

“This will be a consistent policy with any ship carrying arms to Israel that wants to call at Spanish ports. The foreign ministry will systematically reject such stopovers for one obvious reason: The Middle East does not need more weapons, it needs more peace.”

The Spanish government has been very critical of Israel’s military offensive in Gaza, which has resulted in the killing of more than 35,000 people, including thousands of women and children. Spain has also halted arms sales to Israel and lobbied other European countries to recognise a Palestinian state.