‘Special moment’, says PM Modi as IAF inducts made-in-India ‘Prachand’ choppers

Published on Oct 03, 2022 10:45 PM IST

The light combat helicopters (LCH) were inducted in a ceremony at the airbase in Jodhpur, which precedes its long legacy. The helicopters have been developed by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

PM Narendra Modi congratulates IAF for inducting first batch of made-in-India light combat helicopters. (Source: Rajnath Singh Twitter)
Written by Sharmita Kar | Edited by Sohini Goswami

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated the Indian Air Force for the milestone move of inducting made-in-India light combat helicopters, calling it ‘a special moment’ for all citizens. The new choppers are set to replace the foreign attack helicopters in near future.

“The induction of LCH ‘Prachanda’ is a special moment for the collective resolve of 130 crore Indians to make our nation strong and self-reliant in the defence sector. Congratulations to every Indian,” Modi wrote on Twitter and reshared a video tweeted by defence minister Rajnath Singh.

Earlier in the day, Singh had shared the video of the new choppers. “Naam hai Prachand. (The name is Prachand),” he wrote.

The light combat helicopters (LCH) were inducted in a ceremony at the airbase in Jodhpur, which precedes its long legacy. The helicopters have been developed by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

During the launch, IAF said the helicopter's name is a "testimony to its lethality and versatility".

They have been primarily designed for deployment in high-altitude regions – tested under stringent conditions including at sea level, in desert regions and in Siachen.

Apart from Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari were present at the event.

