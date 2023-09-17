Parliament session begins tomorrow: 8 bills amid intense buzz; new building. 10 points

As many as eight bills have been listed for consideration and passage during a five-day session of Parliament beginning on Monday. The session will be held amid an intense buzz on whether the government will have some surprise item up its sleeve during the sitting that will see a discussion on Parliament's 75-year journey and House proceedings moving to the new building. The new Parliament building on the eve of a special session in New Delhi on Sunday. (Sanjeev Verma/ HT)

While announcing the session earlier, Parliamentary affairs minister Joshi had described it as “special session”. But the government had later made it clear that it was a regular session, the 13th session of the present Lok Sabha and 261st session of Rajya Sabha.

Top points on Parliament session:

1. Pralhad Joshi said a total of eight bills have been listed for consideration and passage during the session.

2. At an all-party meeting on Sunday, floor leaders were informed that a bill on the welfare of senior citizens and three related to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes order have been added to the agenda.

3. The bills listed earlier include the one on the appointment of chief election commissioner and election commissioners. The bill was introduced in Rajya Sabha during the last Monsoon session and has drawn protests from the Opposition as it seeks to put service conditions of the chief election commissioner and two election commissioners on par with the cabinet secretary and not a Supreme Court judge, as is the case now.

4. Though there is no official word on any probable new legislation, some reports claimed that some of the bills include - The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2022, The Post Office Bill, 2023, The Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023, The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023, Senior Citizens Welfare Bill, 2023 and The Constitution (SC/ST) Order, 2023.

5. There has been a view, including in the BJP circles, that a bill to ensure quota for women in elected legislatures like Lok Sabha and state assemblies. When asked about the government's stand on the demand, Joshi said the government would take “an appropriate decision at an appropriate time”.

6. According to a Lok Sabha bulletin, the function will commemorate the rich legacy of the Parliament of India and resolve to make ‘Bharat’ a developed nation by 2047.

7. Two issues which were rumoured to be taken up in the special session of Parliament include the ‘One Nation, One Election’ bill and a resolution to rename India as Bharat.

8. According to a Lok Sabha bulletin, the function will commemorate the rich legacy of the Parliament of India and resolve to make Bharat a developed nation by 2047.

9. According to the bulletin issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, all MPs have been called for a group photograph at 9.30am on Tuesday. An official said arrangements are in place at the inner courtyard of the old building for the group photo. The government's legislative business will commence from September 20 in the new building. All members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been called for a group photograph on Tuesday morning.

10. Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar hoisted the national flag at the new Parliament building on Sunday morning and Joshi said that after a ceremony at the Central Hall of the existing building, the session will move to the new building.

(With inputs from PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON