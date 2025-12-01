Speeding car plunges 50 feet from Ghaziabad's Rajnagar flyover after driver dozes off | Video

A car carrying two passengers plunged 50 feet from a flyover in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad early on Monday after the driver fell asleep at the wheel, killing one person and leaving the other injured. The accident took place around 3 am on Monday.(PTI)

The speeding vehicle broke through the railing of the Rajnagar flyover and plummeted into the premises of a PWD office below.

The driver of the car, identified as Prince, is undergoing treatment at a hospital while his father, 48-year-old Rakesh Kumar, was killed in the accident, news agency PTI reported.

The accident took place around 3 am on Monday when the driver, Prince, who is in his mid-twenties, allegedly dozed off at the wheel, Additional Commissioner of Police, Nandgram, Upasna Pandey, told PTI.

The officer said that Prince's father, Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Jagarati Vihar, was also travelling with him in the car. Following the accident, both were trapped inside the mangled car and had to be pulled out by the police with the help of locals, Pandey added.

They were then taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared Rakesh Kumar dead. His body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. Prince, who is currently being treated for his injuries, is out of danger, the police said.

Speeding Mercedes rams three persons in Delhi's Vasant Kunj

The incident comes a day after a speeding Mercedes car hit three persons and rammed into a roadside pole near the Ambience Mall in Delhi's Vasant Kunj.

One of the three persons hit by the car, 23-year-old Rohit Singh, died in the accident, while two of his friends were injured and taken to the hospital for treatment. All three worked at a restaurant in the Ambience Mall.

The driver of the car, Shivam, 29, was arrested after the incident. Shivam is a resident of the Karol Bagh area, and had borrowed the car from a friend to attend a wedding.

The driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle due to a diversion, hitting a pole at an auto stand where the three victims were standing, police said.