News / India News / SpiceJet crew slipped ‘don't panic’ note to passenger stuck in aircraft lavatory

SpiceJet crew slipped ‘don't panic’ note to passenger stuck in aircraft lavatory

ByManjiri Chitre
Jan 18, 2024 11:46 AM IST

SpiceJet on Wednesday apologised for the inconvenience caused to the passenger and announced to provide him with a full refund.

A SpiceJet passenger who was stuck inside the aircraft's lavatory mid-way on Tuesday was slipped a ‘do not panic’ note by the crew members when they failed to open the door and get him out. The passenger was stuck for almost an hour as the door of the toilet malfunctioned mid-air.

SpiceJet crew slipped ‘don't panic’ note to passenger stuck in aircraft lavatory(Twitter)
SpiceJet crew slipped 'don't panic' note to passenger stuck in aircraft lavatory

A picture of the crew members' ‘do not panic’ note to the passenger is going viral on social media. “Sir we tried our best to open the door, however, we could not open. Do not panic, we are landing in a few mins, so please close the commode lid and sit on it and secure yourself. As soon as the main door is open, an engineer will come. Do not panic,” the handwritten note read.

SpiceJet cabin crew's note to passenger stuck in aircraft's lavatory(Twitter)
SpiceJet cabin crew's note to passenger stuck in aircraft's lavatory

Shortly after taking off, the passenger - aboard a Mumbai-Bengaluru SpiceJet flight - went to use the restroom. However, the situation turned out to be quite distressing as he got stuck in the lavatory for almost an hour due to a malfunction in the door. According to the Airline's spokesperson, the cabin crew provided the passenger with assistance and guidance throughout the journey.

Upon the flight's arrival in Bengaluru, an engineer was rushed to the aircraft who successfully opened the malfunctioned door. “The passenger was immediately attended to by medical professionals to assess his well-being,” the spokesperson said.

The incident occurred on flight SG-268 which took off from Mumbai airport at around 2 am.

According to an aircraft engineer with a leading domestic carrier, flights have an emergency redressal system that can be used in case the lavatory door gets jammed, reported PTI. However, if the crew failed to unlock the door using the system outside, then it is a serious issue, he added.

Meanwhile, SpiceJet on Wednesday apologised for the inconvenience caused to the passenger and announced to provide him with a full refund.

Thursday, January 18, 2024
