SpiceJet enters into codeshare deal with Emirates

india

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 22:34 IST

India’s airline major SpiceJet on Monday entered into a codeshare and interline agreement with Dubai-based Emirates airline, pending government approvals.

According to SpiceJet, the agreement will allow travellers to and from India to access a wider and a stronger route network.

This is the first-ever codeshare agreement signed by SpiceJet.

In aviation parlance, a codeshare allows two airlines to sell seats on each others’ flights to provide passengers with a wider choice of destinations.

“From early 2020, customers travelling to India can take advantage of many more flight options on routes common to both airlines - Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Cochin and Delhi,” the airline said in a statement.

“Emirates’ customers can conveniently book and connect seamlessly in Dubai on direct services to Amritsar, Kozhikode, Mangaluru, Madurai, Jaipur and Pune - routes served by SpiceJet,” it added.

As per the statement, in the first phase of interline agreement, customers can start booking flights from November 25, for travel starting December 15, 2019.