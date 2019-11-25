e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 25, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 25, 2019

SpiceJet enters into codeshare deal with Emirates

According to SpiceJet, the agreement will allow travellers to and from India to access a wider and a stronger route network.

india Updated: Nov 25, 2019 22:34 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
SpiceJet on Monday entered into a codeshare and interline agreement with Dubai-based Emirates airline.
SpiceJet on Monday entered into a codeshare and interline agreement with Dubai-based Emirates airline.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
         

India’s airline major SpiceJet on Monday entered into a codeshare and interline agreement with Dubai-based Emirates airline, pending government approvals.

According to SpiceJet, the agreement will allow travellers to and from India to access a wider and a stronger route network.

This is the first-ever codeshare agreement signed by SpiceJet.

In aviation parlance, a codeshare allows two airlines to sell seats on each others’ flights to provide passengers with a wider choice of destinations.

“From early 2020, customers travelling to India can take advantage of many more flight options on routes common to both airlines - Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Cochin and Delhi,” the airline said in a statement.

“Emirates’ customers can conveniently book and connect seamlessly in Dubai on direct services to Amritsar, Kozhikode, Mangaluru, Madurai, Jaipur and Pune - routes served by SpiceJet,” it added.

As per the statement, in the first phase of interline agreement, customers can start booking flights from November 25, for travel starting December 15, 2019.

tags
top news
Not Satyamev, it is Sattamev Jayate: Sena boss’ dig as MLAs paraded in show of strength
Not Satyamev, it is Sattamev Jayate: Sena boss’ dig as MLAs paraded in show of strength
Governor Koshyari gave Fadnavis 14 days to prove majority in assembly
Governor Koshyari gave Fadnavis 14 days to prove majority in assembly
‘Not in my House’: Speaker Om Birla gives it back to Oppn on scuffle
‘Not in my House’: Speaker Om Birla gives it back to Oppn on scuffle
Telangana road transport employees call off strike after two months
Telangana road transport employees call off strike after two months
Not horse-trading, NCP’s entire stable bolted: Governor’s office to SC
Not horse-trading, NCP’s entire stable bolted: Governor’s office to SC
News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 PM| 3 men, inspired by ISIS, held for planning terror strike in Delhi and all the latest news at this hour
News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 PM| 3 men, inspired by ISIS, held for planning terror strike in Delhi and all the latest news at this hour
Kohli names teammate who is ‘impossible to outrun’ in conditioning drill
Kohli names teammate who is ‘impossible to outrun’ in conditioning drill
Watch: ‘162 MLAs’ take oath of allegiance as Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena flaunt strength
Watch: ‘162 MLAs’ take oath of allegiance as Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena flaunt strength
trending topics
Maharashtra GovernmentHTLS 2019Kangana RanautSSC CGL 2019PaytmAjit PawarDelhis air qualityKartik AaryanMaharashtra Live

don't miss

latest news

India News