‘Spiritualism needed even as world makes progress in science and tech’, Modi at Auroville

At a time when people are getting increasingly inclined towards science and technology, the world will increasingly long for and need spiritual orientation for social order and stability, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at Auroville, Puducherry, on Sunday. The material and the spiritual coexist in harmony here, he added, while participating in the 50th anniversary celebrations of Auroville.

Modi also interacted with students of the International School of Education on his first visit to Puducherry after becoming PM.

Lauding the efforts of spiritual leader Sri Aurobindo for the welfare of mankind, he said, “It is important today to remember the vast extent of action and thought of Sri Aurobindo. A man of action, philosopher, a poet, there were so many facets to his character. And each was dedicated to the good of the nation and humanity. Sri Aurobindo’s vision of India’s spiritual leadership continues to inspire us, even today.”

He said Auroville was a manifestation of that vision. “Over the last five decades, it has emerged as a hub of social, cultural, educational, economic and spiritual innovation. The ashram has brought together men and women, young and old, cutting boundaries and identities.”

He was received on his arrival by chief minister V Narayanasamy and governor Kiran Bedi.

Later, he addressed a gathering at Lalbhai Contractor stadium in Gujarat, where he flagged off the Surat Night Marathon, with ‘Run For New India’ as its theme. “When the whole world has started accepting the importance of India, we need to shed our shortcomings. We need to build a new India which is free from the venom of casteism. It should be free from communal controversies. There cannot be a place for corruption in this new India.”

(With inputs from PTI)