Splashdown vs touchdown: Why the spacecraft carrying Shubhanshu Shukla will land on water

The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft carrying Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and three other crew members will return to Earth via splashdown—a controlled descent into the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California—marking the conclusion of the Axiom Mission 4. Shubhanshu Shukla(HT_PRINT)

The hatch of the Dragon Grace spacecraft, which linked it to the International Space Station, was sealed at 2:37 PM IST, after which the crew began final preparations ahead of their scheduled undocking from the orbital lab at 4:35 PM IST, according to NASA.

The return marks the end of a nearly two-week private spaceflight mission involving international astronauts from India, Europe, and Hungary, along with a veteran American commander.

Why splashdown, not touchdown?

Unlike a touchdown, where a spacecraft lands on solid ground with the help of braking systems or parachutes, splashdown involves a water landing—typically in an ocean—using parachutes to slow down the descent. This water-based method has been historically favored by space agencies for its simplicity and safety.

“Water acts as a natural cushion, reducing the impact force on astronauts compared to a hard ground landing,” said experts at NASA.

The splashdown technique also eliminates the need for heavy and complex landing gear, making the spacecraft lighter and reducing chances of structural damage during re-entry.

NASA has successfully used splashdowns since the Mercury, Gemini, and Apollo missions. In recent years, NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore had adopted splashdown methodology to return back to the Earth.

When and where will it happen?

According to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the Crew Dragon will conduct a series of orbital manoeuvres after undocking from the ISS. It is expected to splash down near the California coast at around 3:00 p.m. IST on Tuesday, July 15, 2025.

“Post splashdown, the Gaganyatri will undergo a rehabilitation program (about seven days) under supervision of Flight Surgeon to adapt back to Earth’s gravity,” ISRO said in its update on the mission.

The re-entry capsule will also bring back over 580 pounds of cargo, including NASA equipment and scientific data from more than 60 experiments performed during the mission.

Who are on board?

The four astronauts returning to Earth include:

Shubhanshu Shukla , ISRO astronaut

, ISRO astronaut Peggy Whitson , former NASA astronaut and director of human spaceflight at Axiom Space

, former NASA astronaut and director of human spaceflight at Axiom Space Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski , ESA project astronaut from Poland

, ESA project astronaut from Poland Tibor Kapu, astronaut from Hungary’s HUNOR programme

The mission, a significant milestone for India’s Gaganyaan programme, cost ISRO approximately ₹550 crore. It provided invaluable experience ahead of India's first crewed spaceflight scheduled for 2027.

NASA will provide live coverage of the Crew Dragon’s undocking from the ISS and its departure, allowing space enthusiasts around the world to witness the final phase of the Axiom Mission 4.