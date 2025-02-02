'Spreading falsehoods..': PM Modi assures no slums in Delhi will be demolished

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday refuted claims the Aam Aadmi Party's claims and assured that it is the BJP's guarantee that not a single slum in Delhi will be demolished and the welfare schemes for the public will not be stopped. New Delhi, Feb 01 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI Photo)(DPR PMO)

Addressing a public rally in Delhi's RK Puram, the Prime Minister highlighted that for those living in slums and colonies in the national capital, the BJP has guaranteed nutritious meals at just ₹five only.

"A welfare board will be set up for auto drivers and domestic workers, providing them with insurance coverage of up to ₹10 lakh. The BJP government will also assist with children's school fees. I give another guarantee: these AAP-Da people are spreading falsehoods, but not a single slum in Delhi will be demolished. The welfare schemes for the public in Delhi will not be stopped," PM Modi asserted.

On January 12, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal alleged that the slums of Delhi would be "demolished" in the next five years, rendering people "homeless" if the BJP voted to power.

Further, the Prime Minister emphasized that the people of Purvanchal made him a Member of Parliament and the Prime Minister.

"For decades, people with a jungle raj mentality, from Congress, ignored the people of Bihar. But today, the NDA government is working tirelessly for Bihar. By announcing the Makhana Board, the government has honoured Bihar's Makhana. Most of the Makhana farming families in Bihar belong to Dalit communities, and when I work for their welfare, these people (Congress) make fun of it," PM Modi said.

He asserted that the BJP will continue to support the Purvanchali community in every possible way, whether in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh or Bihar.

PM Modi also hailed the Union Budget and mentioned that the BJP is the only party that gives respect to the middle class and rewards honest taxpayers.

"Since the budget was announced yesterday, the entire middle class has been saying that this is the most middle-class friendly budget in the history of India. Every family in India is brimming with happiness and enthusiasm. Our government has completely zeroed income tax on earnings up to ₹12 lakh. Since independence, no one earning ₹12 lakh a year has ever received such significant relief from income tax," the Prime Minister said.

"For a person with a salary of ₹12 lakh during Jawaharlal Nehru's time, one-fourth would have gone to tax. If Indira Gandhi's government were in power today, ₹10 lakh of your ₹12 lakh would have gone to the government as tax. Even just 10-12 years ago, during the Congress era, if you had a salary of ₹12 lakh, ₹2,60,000 would have gone as tax. But after yesterday's BJP government budget, those earning ₹12 lakh will not have to pay a single rupee in tax," PM Modi highlighted.

Slamming the Congress party, he said as opposed to the previous governments in the national capital which imposed taxes only to fill their own coffers, the BJP government opens up the treasury to provide relief and enhance the capabilities of ordinary citizens.

Highlighting that under the BJP government, medicines at Jan Aushadhi Kendras are already being offered at an 80 per cent discount, PM Modi said that after yesterday's budget, more than 30 medicines for cancer and serious diseases will be made cheaper.

"Senior citizens in Delhi will greatly benefit from the new budget. Retired government employees will pay less tax and receive higher pensions. The BJP government aims to support senior citizens with these initiatives. The Delhi BJP has announced a pension of ₹2,500 for senior citizens, along with free medical treatment worth up to ₹5 lakh per year," he said.

He also said that in this budget, the sports budget has been increased to nearly ₹3,800 crore, and ₹1,000 crore has been allocated for the "Khelo India" campaign.

"The people of Delhi will never forget how AAP and Congress deceived them in the name of sports. The Commonwealth scam's stain is so deep that Congress will never be able to free itself from it. The AAP party's actions in the name of the Sports University in Delhi are well known to the people and youth of Delhi. That's why today's youth of India trusts the BJP and stands with the BJP," the Prime Minister emphasized. (ANI)