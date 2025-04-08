‘Spreading poison’: Rahul Gandhi's ‘Constitution 1000 years old’ remark draws BJP's ire

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has sparked a fresh row with his comments on the Indian Constitution, saying that the key document is "thousands of years of old" and contains the thoughts of BR Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi, Guru Nanak, Jawaharlal Nehru and Sant Kabir. During the 'Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan' seminar in Patna, Rahul Gandhi had made the remark about the Constitution being 1000 years old. (ANI)

Rahul Gandhi's comments have received massive flak from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with leaders saying that it is embarrassing for the country as no other opposition leader has done something like this.

‘Failure to Launch’

BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi took a jibe at the Congress leader and said he leaves the country "shocked and speechless with his 'knowledge'".

Sudhanshu Trivedi said that Rahul Gandhi does not even know that the Constitution was not made in 1947, only the proceedings of the Constituent Assembly had begun then. The Constitution was finalised on November 26, 1949, and that is why Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that day as Constitution Day.

"The Constitution Day was needed to make such misguided youth understand and the Congress did not welcome the Constitution Day and indirectly opposed it," Trivedi added.

He said that even after falling among those who don't know when the Constitution was formed, Rahul Gandhi surely claims that it is a thousand-years-old.

BJP national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill also mocked Rahul Gandhi over his remarks, saying that if his autobiography were to be written, then it would be titled as 'Failure to Launch'.

He said that Rahul is leading the Congress party today, one who does not even know when the Constitution was written and implemented. "Under his leadership, Congress has lost more than 55 elections and more than 400 Congress leaders have left the party," Shergill added.

BJP leader Ajay Alok stated that it was "embarrassing" how Rahul Gandhi, who dreams of becoming Prime Minister and is an opposition leader, does not know of the Constitution.

"They talk about the Constitution nonstop but don't even understand it. He says our Constitution was made in 1947 and is thousands of years old. What kind of knowledge is that? He's spreading poison and has no intellectual ability, yet he leads the opposition. It's shameful for India," Alok said.