Google Doodle remembers actress Sridevi on her 60th birth anniversary

Google Doodle on Sunday commemorated the 60th birth anniversary of the late Bollywood actress Sridevi. Born on August 13, 1963 in present-day Tamil Nadu, the iconic actress had a career spanning over four decades, during which she appeared in nearly three hundred movies and continues to be one of the most revered personalities in the film industry. Google Doodle illustrating actress Sridevi.

Sridevi began her film career at the age of four years old. Describing the doodle, Google shared key details of her journey in the industry. “She fell in love with movies as a child and started acting at four years old in the Tamil movie, Kandhan Karunai. Sridevi learned to speak multiple South Indian languages, which allowed her to break into India’s other film industries…” the tech giant wrote.

Google credited the beautiful doodle illustration to Mumbai-based guest artist Bhumika Mukherjee. The doodle captured the essence and aura of Indian cinema with dramatic font and warm colours and evoked a sense of nostalgia as it paid tribute to Sridevi, portrayed in a poised dance pose.

National recognition

It further described her breakthrough role which gained her national recognition in 1976 in K. Balachander's Moondru Mudichu. “…Widely considered the star of Tamil cinema at the time, Sridevi’s on-screen charisma garnered attention from producers from the Hindi-speaking film industry as well,” it said.

The description further read “After playing the lead role in the action comedy Himmatwala, Sridevi established herself as a national icon and box-office attraction in Bollywood.” In the following decade, her popularity gained further momentum through other massive hits such as ‘Sadma’, ‘Chaalbaaz’ and other works. “She remains one of the only Bollywood actresses to headline blockbuster movies without a male actor in an industry that was traditionally male-dominated,” Google said.

Following a decade-long hiatus, the actress marked her return to cinema in 2012 with ‘English Vinglish’, garnering widespread acclaim. She was also bestowed with the Padma Shri. In 2017, she clinched the National Film Award for “Best Actress” for her role in the crime thriller ‘Mom'.

Sridevi was married to film producer Boney Kapoor and is survived by two daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. The actress sadly passed away in 2018 in Dubai as a result of an accidental drowning.

