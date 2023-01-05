Home / India News / Srinagar: Mercury plunges to minus 6.4 degrees Celsius

Srinagar: Mercury plunges to minus 6.4 degrees Celsius

india news
Published on Jan 05, 2023 01:23 PM IST

IMD deputy director Mukhtar Ahmad on Wednesday said that further fall in minimum temperatures was expected across the region

Boats on frozen Dal Lake. (ANI)
Boats on frozen Dal Lake. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent

The mercury plunged to minus 6.4 degrees Celsius in Srinagar on Thursday as a cold wave gripped the region, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Qazigund recorded a minimum temperature of minus 6.2 and Kupwara minus 6 degrees Celsius. The resort towns of Pahalgam and Gulmarg recorded minimum temperatures of minus 9.2 and minus 7.5 degrees Celsius, IMD said.

IMD deputy director Mukhtar Ahmad on Wednesday said that further fall in minimum temperatures was expected across the region. He said that there will be warmer days and colder nights till Friday with moderate to dense fog over the plains of Jammu.

Ahmad said that it will be mostly cloudy with a possibility of light to moderate rain or snowfall in the second week of January. He added that travellers and transporters are advised to plan their journey accordingly, especially over the Sonamarg-Zojila-Gumri axis, Razdan Pass, Sinthan Pass, Sadhna Pass, and Mughal Road.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 06, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out