Srinagar’s mayor will be from my party: People’s Conference chairman Sajjad Lone

The People’s Conference chairman Sajjad Lone who is an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party said Thursday that next mayor of Srinagar will be from his party.

“All set inshallah to have the first mayor from PC. Expecting very good results. Time to give Srinagar what it deserves. A set of hardworking people who work there on the ground,”People’s Conference chairman Sajjad Lone wrote on Twitter.

He further said that his party is set to take over urban bodies in Kupwara, Handwara, Langate Sumbal and Pattan.

“And PC all set to take over urban bodies in kupwara Handwara Langet sumbal Pattan among others. Let us hope we r able to contribute to planned urbanisation which I believe is the future,” he tweeted.

Earlier, J&K governor Satya Pal Malik had said in an interview that next mayor will be a ‘foreign educated person’, reference towards former NC spokesman Junaid Mattu, who resigned from the NC to take part in local body elections.

However, after political parties criticised governor for declaring mayor of the Srinagar before elections, his office clarified that his views were distorted. Mattu who contested from four wards of SMC is considered close to the PC chairman Sajjad Lone and before joining NC, Mattu was with the PC.

The BJP state spokesman Altaf Thakur told Hindustan Times that next mayor of Srinagar will be from the BJP. “We have ground report that our candidates performed well in the elections and mayor will be from our party. It could be the BJP and even its allies. Sajjad Lone is an ally though we contested elections separately.”

The state Congress president Ghulam Ahmad Mir said that Sajjad Lone and the BJP is daydreaming. “The voters have rejected them. It will be the Congress which will give Srinagar city its new Mayor. Only if they (PC and BJP) have done anything fishy in these elections that they can think of a new mayor. Our four candidates have already won from the SMC and our party will easy cross 30 seats.”

Mir said that the PC didn’t have candidates for all the seats of SMC. “It was the Congress which fielded highest number of candidates which is 62.”

The counting will be held on Saturday.

