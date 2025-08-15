Stalin, DMK allies to boycott governor’s Independence Day reception

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin has decided to boycott governor RN Ravi’s reception hosted on the occasion of Independence Day, after the latter’s scathing attack on the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Thursday, alleging that the state is facing four major challenges– educational and social discrimination of the poor and marginalised; alarming rise in suicides; drug abuse among the youth and a steep rise in rape and other sexual offences against women and girls. MK Stalin (File photo)

DMK’s allies also announced that they will boycott the event to protest against the governor, who they alleged, was acting against the interests of the state.

This is a fresh standoff, adding to an already sour relationship between the governor and the Tamil Nadu government. Since Ravi became the governor in 2021, he has been at loggerheads with the government over a host of issues by supporting policies of the BJP-led Centre such as NEP, NEET, walking out of the assembly without reading his customary speech and omitting portions of the speech prepared by the state, changing the name of Tamil Nadu to Tamizhagam in a public invitation released by the Raj Bhavan.

However, it was his move of delaying bills passed by the state legislature that led the state government to move court against him based on which the Supreme Court in a landmark verdict on April 8, set deadlines for the President and governors to clear bills passed by state legislatures.

The apex court also found governor Ravi’s action of keeping bills pending illegal. Meanwhile, President Draupadi Murmu on May 13 had put forth 14 questions before the Supreme Court on the constitutionality of its April 8 verdict.

“The public education ecosystem in Tamil Nadu is in steady decline,” Ravi said in his customary speech delivered on the eve of Independence Day. “The learning gap between the socially and economically marginalised and others is sharply widening. In a knowledge-based competitive world and economy driven by AI and advanced new technologies, the future of our poor and marginalised is grossly compromised. They are merely passing out with certificates without job opportunities for them.”

In response, higher education minister Govi Chezhiaan said that the governor’s actions as chancellor is the reason for many state universities functioning without vice chancellors.

“In protest against the governor’s actions and his continuance to act against the interests of the people of Tamil Nadu, the chief minister will boycott the governor’s tea party at the Raj Bhavan on August 15,” the higher education minister said in a statement.

He added that as minister he will boycott the convocations of the Alagappa University and Thiruvalluvar University to be held on August 18 and 19.

The governor has forwarded the Bill to establish Kalaignar (named after DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi) University in Kumbakonam to the President, to delay its establishment, the minister said.

Despite obtaining a historic verdict from the apex court, which also gave assent to the nine Bills that the governor had kept pending, a BJP functionary, Kutty alias Venkachalapathy, moved the Madras high court, which stayed the operationalisation of the nine laws, he added.

The governor in his speech said that every other day there are reports of walls being built in villages and schools separating Dalits from others. “It is a matter of collective shame that even after 78 years of Independence, humiliating social discrimination practices are prevalent in Tamil Nadu,” Ravi said.

Quoting data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) he said that about 20,000 people commit suicide every year in Tamil Nadu which translates into over 65 suicides every day.

“It is indeed shocking. It is the highest in the country. The national average is 12 suicides for one lakh population. In Tamil Nadu, it is over 26 – more than double…,” the governor said. “According to official data, over 2,000 people especially the youth of Tamil Nadu commit suicide due to drug abuse every year.”

He also raised the issue of sexual crimes against women. “According to official data, there has been over 56% increase in POCSO rape cases in 2024,” the governor said. “Incidents of molestation of women have jumped by over 33%. Our sisters and daughters are afraid and feel insecure to come out of their houses.”

The governor said as chancellor he sees that women outnumber men in receiving higher education degrees. “However, if our sisters and daughters are scared to come out of their houses, to pursue their dreams and enterprises, it will cast a dark shadow over our future,” he said.

Allies of the ruling DMK government, Congress, CPI (M), CPI, Viduthalai Chiruthaikal Katchi (VCK) and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) have announced they will boycott the governor’s reception.