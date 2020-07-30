e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Stalked for months, Indore woman hangs self

Stalked for months, Indore woman hangs self

india Updated: Jul 30, 2020 00:19 IST
Shruti Tomar
Shruti Tomar
Hindustantimes
         

Bhopal: A 19-year-old woman is believed to have died of suicide at her home in Indore on Monday, her family said on Tuesday, adding that she was pushed to this because of harassment by two stakers.

The family initially believed she may have done this out of fear of possible failure in her Class XII examinations, but results out later on Monday showed that she cleared the exam with 74% marks.

Police inspector Yogesh Tomar said neighbours and the woman’s friends later told the family about the two stalkers. “One of the stalkers was exerting pressure on her to accept his offer for marriage. They also threatened to kill her family if she refused to accept the proposal. But the family was not aware of this.”

The family said police later accepted a complaint from the brother .

“The girl’s father...who is a labourer said he initially thought that she had committed suicide out of fear of possible failure in the exam; the result of which was announced on Monday afternoon. They checked her result and found she passed with 74% marks,” said Tomar. “Police registered an FIR on the complaint of the girl’s brother...on Tuesday and are investigating the matter. No arrest has been made so far.”

The brother said his parents were away and her sister was alone at home when the two stalkers, Sunny and Bhaiyyu, who have criminal records, barged into the house and threatened her with dire consequences if she did not marry one of them.

top news
Unlock 3: Yoga centres, gyms to reopen, no night curfew
Unlock 3: Yoga centres, gyms to reopen, no night curfew
Ashok Gehlot’s faceoff with governor ends, Rajasthan assembly to meet on August 14
Ashok Gehlot’s faceoff with governor ends, Rajasthan assembly to meet on August 14
Documents show Facebook bought Instagram to quash competitor
Documents show Facebook bought Instagram to quash competitor
4G restoration in J&K: Govt to verify reports on L-G GC Murmu’s comment
4G restoration in J&K: Govt to verify reports on L-G GC Murmu’s comment
Moments after Rafale fighter jets land, Rajnath Singh’s veiled warning to China
Moments after Rafale fighter jets land, Rajnath Singh’s veiled warning to China
Congrats for Rafale, tweets Rahul Gandhi to IAF; fires 3 questions at Centre
Congrats for Rafale, tweets Rahul Gandhi to IAF; fires 3 questions at Centre
105-year-old woman in Kerala beats Covid-19 in nine days
105-year-old woman in Kerala beats Covid-19 in nine days
Covid update: Unlock 3 rules; Trump’s vaccine remark; UK books 60 million doses
Covid update: Unlock 3 rules; Trump’s vaccine remark; UK books 60 million doses
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19UK Board 10th, 12th result 2020 Live UpdatesBSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesSanjay DuttMaharashtra 10th Result 2020Odisha Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In