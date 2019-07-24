State allots 21 hectares to PMRDA for metro

The Maharashtra government allotted 21 hectares to the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) for carrying out the metro project.

These land parcels are located near polytechnic college on Ganeshkhind road, rural police land at Pashan and dairy land near Khadki and are required for the Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route. Maharashtra cabinet gave the nod for the land parcels on Tuesday.

The PMRDA is executing the metro project on Build Operate and Transfer (BOT) basis and has appointed Tata company to execute it.

The whole route between Hinjewadi and Shivajinagar is elevated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi did ground breaking ceremony for this project.

As the state and central government are not funding this project, they are giving land bank to this project.

