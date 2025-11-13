State appoints IPS officer as B’luru jail chief

The Karnataka government has appointed IPS officer Anshu Kumar as the new Chief Superintendent of Bengaluru Central Jail, following a series of viral videos that revealed illegal privileges, security lapses, and rampant misconduct inside the state’s largest prison. Anshu Kumar (HT PHOTO)

Anshu Kumar replaces K. Suresh, who was transferred after two consecutive clips from Parappana Agrahara Central Prison triggered public outrage, the first showing high-risk inmates using mobile phones and watching television, and the second featuring prisoners singing, dancing, and yelling “party all night” while banging plates and mugs as makeshift instruments.

Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara, who had earlier pledged that an IPS officer would take charge of the facility, confirmed Anshu Kumar’s appointment after a high-level review with senior police and prison officials.

“The government will not tolerate this at any cost,” Parameshwara said, describing the violations as “unacceptable” in a high-security prison meant to house some of the state’s most sensitive inmates.

Amid mounting criticism, the government has suspended Jail Superintendent Mageri and Assistant Superintendent Ashok Bhajantri.

The scandal deepened after videos surfaced showing inmates -- including an ISIS recruiter, serial rapist Umesh Reddy, and actor Tarun -- enjoying VIP-style treatment inside their cells. The revelations prompted the state to order a sweeping inquiry into systemic failures within the prison department.

A high-powered committee has been formed to inspect prisons across Karnataka and submit a report within a month. The panel, headed by ADGP Jitendra with IG Sandeep Patil, SP Amarnath Reddy, and SP Rishanth as members, will investigate security breaches, staff collusion, and structural vulnerabilities.

The government has also announced a series of reforms, including the creation of a central command centre to stream live CCTV feeds from all prisons, regular technical audits, installation of upgraded jammers and scanners, rotation of long-serving staff to break entrenched networks, and the fast-tracked recruitment of 983 warders and 70 jailers to fill critical vacancies.