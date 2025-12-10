State BJP president detained amid stir over farmers’ issues

A demonstration led by senior BJP leaders and hundreds of farmers was halted on Tuesday as police detained Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra and several others during a march toward the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, where the state legislature is holding its winter session. State BJP chief BY Vijayendra leads the protest march to the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)

The march, which began at the Malini City Grounds, drew participation from a wide slate of BJP figures, including Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the assembly R Ashoka, legislative council LoP Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, and multiple MLAs and MLCs.

Party leaders said the demonstration was meant to draw attention to what they described as the administration’s failure to respond to mounting pressure on sugarcane and maize growers.

Earlier in the day, Vijayendra criticised Siddaramaiah for calling on the Centre to intervene while not taking steps at the state level. “Fixing the FRP is the Centre’s responsibility, but nothing stops the State from announcing a price above the FRP,” he said, pointing to Karnataka’s role as a major sugarcane producer and its annual revenue from the crop.

Deputy chief minister D K Shivakumar, responding to the protests, urged BJP legislators to raise regional concerns through legislative debate rather than street demonstrations. “We want them to discuss North Karnataka. We want them to discuss why the Central government is not helping farmers,” he said.